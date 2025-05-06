Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $194.73

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

