Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $33.83

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.89 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

