Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $57.15

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

