Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:BIP FY2025 Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

