Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:BIP FY2025 Earnings

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.