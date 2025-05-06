Brokers Set Expectations for Scorpio Tankers FY2025 Earnings

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

