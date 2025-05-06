Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on XFOR Q3 Earnings

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.13) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

