Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $27.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.42. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

