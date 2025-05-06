Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.37. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

