Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $152.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after buying an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after buying an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

