Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.