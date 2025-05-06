Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.83% of Carriage Services worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carriage Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

