Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

