Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centrus Energy worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

