Cheniere Energy (LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNG stock opened at $235.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.78. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheniere Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,558 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

