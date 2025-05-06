China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Trading Up 12.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
