CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

Featured Articles

