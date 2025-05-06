Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

AGCO stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -14.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in AGCO by 400.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

