Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 25,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,135.78. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,618.50. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

