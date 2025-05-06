Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%.
Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.
About Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
