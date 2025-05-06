Clarus (CLAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter.

Clarus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Clarus has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

