CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) Financial Survey

Risk and Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and CIMG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.03 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.03 CIMG $3.79 million 0.77 -$8.75 million ($7.37) -0.08

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CloudCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CloudCommerce beats CIMG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudCommerce

(Get Free Report)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About CIMG

(Get Free Report)

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.