CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) Financial Survey

Risk and Volatility
CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CloudCommerce and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CloudCommerce
|-142.97%
|N/A
|-397.89%
|CIMG
|-251.32%
|-1,600.52%
|-202.10%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CloudCommerce and CIMG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CloudCommerce
|$9.74 million
|0.03
|-$1.27 million
|($0.01)
|-0.03
|CIMG
|$3.79 million
|0.77
|-$8.75 million
|($7.37)
|-0.08
CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CloudCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CloudCommerce beats CIMG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CloudCommerce
CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
About CIMG
CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.
