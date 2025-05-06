Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.03 and last traded at $88.25. 3,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cochlear in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cochlear

Cochlear Stock Down 1.0 %

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6165 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.