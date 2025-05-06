Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $764.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.22. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cohu by 232.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

