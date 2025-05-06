Coinbase Global (COIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COIN opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 3.62.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,786.76. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,742 shares of company stock worth $27,626,259. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.95.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

