Comparing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athira Pharma and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 4 0 0 2.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 4,858.18%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Athira Pharma and NKGen Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$117.67 million ($2.53) -0.11 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 71.41 -$82.94 million ($2.45) -0.05

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -115.62% -88.94% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. The company was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. Athira Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

