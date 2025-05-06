Comparing ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and ProGreen US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 70.22% -4.51% -0.52% ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and ProGreen US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than ProGreen US.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and ProGreen US”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $51.46 million 4.47 $33.71 million $1.14 8.58 ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen US.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats ProGreen US on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

