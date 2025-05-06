Comparing Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) & Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mallinckrodt and Tyra Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 193.65%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.51) -6.95

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Tyra Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tyra Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98% Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Mallinckrodt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

