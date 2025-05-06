Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $496.06 million for the quarter.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.8 %

CON stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.