Contrasting Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28% SandRidge Energy 39.25% 7.92% 6.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $634.81 million 0.23 -$6.29 million ($0.38) -10.79 SandRidge Energy $125.29 million 2.68 $60.86 million $1.70 5.39

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

