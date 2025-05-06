CoreCard (CCRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. CoreCard has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.940 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

CoreCard Stock Performance

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of CoreCard in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoreCard

CoreCard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.