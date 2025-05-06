Cormark Predicts Definity Financial’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.36.

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

DFY stock opened at C$68.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$41.97 and a 12-month high of C$69.54.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.