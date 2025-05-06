Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TSE:MRE

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.19.

Martinrea International Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$7.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market cap of C$542.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martinrea International

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Francesco Barbara acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 26,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,372.26. Insiders bought 59,314 shares of company stock valued at $453,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

