Critical Contrast: Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Bellway”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.00 -$78.52 million ($148.49) 0.00 Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellway has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bellway beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

