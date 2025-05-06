Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -58.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.