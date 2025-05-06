Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.18%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

