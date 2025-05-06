CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 49,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 94,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
