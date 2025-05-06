CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) vs. American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Critical Survey

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica N/A N/A N/A CSL N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Bio Medica has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $910,000.00 0.01 -$1.41 million N/A N/A CSL $14.80 billion 5.46 $2.64 billion N/A N/A

This table compares American Bio Medica and CSL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than American Bio Medica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Bio Medica and CSL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSL 0 0 0 2 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSL beats American Bio Medica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs. The company also offers a test for the detection of respiratory syncytial virus; OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse, as well as products to detect certain infectious diseases. Further, it provides strip contract manufacturing, assembly, and packaging services to unaffiliated diagnostic companies. The company serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets. It operates in the United States, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

