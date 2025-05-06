CVRx (CVRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

CVRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

