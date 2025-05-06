CyberArk Software (CYBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.810 EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $364.63 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $336.91. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.99 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
