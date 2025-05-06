CyberArk Software (CYBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.810 EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $364.63 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $336.91. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.