Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $237.17 million for the quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $45.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.49%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

