DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $854.75 million for the quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

