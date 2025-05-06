Desjardins Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Power Co. of Canada

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.13.

POW opened at C$51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.99.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

