Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 12,974 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fastly by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 12,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $103,080.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,374,012 shares in the company, valued at $27,127,056.48. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $28,098.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,545.18. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,903 shares of company stock valued at $798,627. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $838.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.