Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 58,176 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

WASH opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.59%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

