Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,250 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,496,224 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $31,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

