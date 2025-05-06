Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 955,795 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of TeraWulf worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,115,228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 3.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

