Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 252,555 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.