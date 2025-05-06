Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 40,827 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Atlanta Braves worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 38,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. This represents a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.