Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $680.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.