Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Vermilion Energy worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0903 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

