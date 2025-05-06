Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

